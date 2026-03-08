How Menopause Impacts Mental Health: Exploring Anxiety and Depression Risks

NEW DELHI: The hormonal changes associated with menopause may significantly affect mental health, with research suggesting that many women experience increased vulnerability to anxiety, depression, and mood changes during this stage of life. Menopause marks the permanent end of menstrual periods and typically occurs after the menopausal transition, known as perimenopause.

During this phase, fluctuating hormone levels can trigger a range of physical and emotional symptoms that vary widely from person to person.

Mental health symptoms linked to the menopausal transition often include mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and signs of depression. Individuals may experience persistent feelings of sadness, emptiness, guilt, or worthlessness, as well as heightened worry, fear, tension, or even panic.

A 2023 systematic review found that menopause can increase a person’s susceptibility to anxiety and depression. Researchers believe this may be related to fluctuations in estrogen, which influence key brain chemicals such as serotonin and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). These neurotransmitters play an important role in regulating mood and emotions.

Experts also note that social factors can contribute to emotional stress during this period. Many women continue to carry the majority of childcare and household responsibilities, and balancing these demands alongside menopausal symptoms may intensify psychological strain. Life transitions such as children leaving home or taking on caregiving roles for aging relatives can further affect mental wellbeing.

Physical symptoms of menopause can also indirectly impact mental health. Hot flashes and night sweats can disrupt sleep, leading to fatigue, irritability, and depressive feelings. Sleep problems such as insomnia or early waking are common during this stage.

Other physical changes—including vaginal dryness, reduced libido, urinary incontinence, and changes in body composition—may also affect emotional wellbeing. Some individuals report lower self-esteem or negative body image as they experience muscle loss, weight gain, or skin changes.

Health experts say recognizing the mental health impact of menopause is important, and individuals experiencing persistent emotional symptoms are encouraged to seek guidance from healthcare professionals. Early support and management strategies can help improve both physical and mental wellbeing during the menopausal transition. (Agencies)

