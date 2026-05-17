Assam Government Re-Engages Three Retired Top Officials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has approved the re-engagement of three retired senior officials in key departments following a cabinet decision taken on May 13, 2026. The Department of Personnel, Government of Assam, has issued notifications in this regard.

The government re-engaged Raj Chakrabarty as Special Commissioner & Special Secretary of the Public Works (Building & NH) Department for a period of three months with effect from May 12, 2026. He will continue to enjoy full financial and administrative power during the tenure.

In another major decision, the government reappointed M.K. Yadava, IFS (Retd.), as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) for six months from May 12, 2026, also with full financial and administrative powers.

In yet another decision, the government re-engaged Bibhuti Saikia as Special Commissioner of the Public Works (Roads) Department for three months, effective May 12, 2026.

According to the notifications, remuneration for all three officials will be fixed based on their last pay and allowances at the time of retirement after deducting pension benefits. However, benefits such as GPF, GIS, and other additional allowances will not be admissible during the re-engagement period. Medical reimbursement will be allowed as per pre-retirement service rules.

The appointments will be governed by the Personnel Department's existing guidelines issued in 2018 and revised service conditions notified in February 2024.

Meanwhile, the Assam government posted five IAS probationers of the 2025 batch from the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Cadre to different districts in Assam for district training after completion of Phase I of the IAS Professional Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. The officers have been appointed as assistant district commissioners in their respective districts until further orders. They are Lavanya Gaur in Jorhat, Kartikey Kumar in Dibrugarh, Pragya Saini in Dhubri, Piyush Raj in Cachar, and Khushi Kaneria in Tinsukia.

Also Read: UCC in Assam: The Sarma government moves towards a historic reform