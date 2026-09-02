Assam Government Releases Rs 175 Crore in Interim Flood Relief to 1.17 Lakh Families

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The government has assessed the damage of houses and other property of around 94,000 families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, and the government will extend around Rs 1,000 crore as compensation. The second phase of assessment of flood damage will start soon.

The government today released over Rs 25 crore as interim flood assistance to 16,746 flood-affected families in the four Upper Assam districts at the rate of Rs 15,000 per family. The government earlier released Rs 150 crore for around 1.03 lakh families as interim flood assistance.

According to an estimate, around 1.26 lakh families in the four districts faced the wrath of nature's fury. The government has already spent Rs 330 crore for the relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas. According to the assessment done so far, floods have damaged around 405 roads and 224 water-supply schemes.

Releasing the amount as interim flood assistance to 16,746 families today, the Chief Minister said, "The Assam government has set a new benchmark in flood relief, rehabilitation and post-flood reconstruction in the four Upper Assam districts. The same approach and benchmark would be adopted while extending assistance to flood-affected areas in other parts of the state. The fund is not lacking, as the Prime Minister assured us of his full support. Apart from this, we received unprecedented help and support from different organisations, individuals, NGOs, the business community, and others."

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