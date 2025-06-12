Honeymoon murder case: All accused sent to 8-day police custody

Correspondent

SHILLONG: All five accused in the sensational Honeymoon murder case, including one of the key suspects, Sonam Raghuvanshi, were sent to eight days of police custody by a local court in Shillong.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashish A said, “On presentation in the court today, they’ve been remanded back for eight days of custody. Crime scene recreation is a necessary step but not essential, so in due course of investigation, if we find it is necessary for us to do which eventually will come up, we cannot pinpoint a particular day or date when we will do that. During the course of investigation, if we find there are certain grounds wherein we need to recreate the scene, we will go and do that.”

Asked about the next course of action, he said, “So, the primary steps would be to first talk to these arrested accused so that we can understand the larger conspiracy at play, how things fell into place and how these actions were created. We have certain ideas as to what happened and how it happened. Now, we’ll go back and talk to them to figure out and to clearly establish their involvement in the crime.”

“We have not had the ample opportunity to interrogate them to ask them certain questions that we have. But now that we have the remand, we will definitely start on that starting tomorrow,” he added.

Asked if the parents and the family of both Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi will be called, he said, “In due course of investigation, if we find anybody is a person of interest, we will definitely summon and, if need be, call them here so that we can take down the statements. That being said, the investigation is still ongoing. And a lot of things make it proper. So, we'll have to see what all comes in the course of time.”

All five accused in the sensational Honeymoon Murder Case, including one of the key suspects, Sonam Raghuvanshi, were produced before the District and Sessions Court in Shillong this evening under tight security.

The special investigation team of Meghalaya Police, after a series of coordinated efforts, brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Shillong around midnight. She is accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Sohra.

The four other accused — Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kuli — were also brought to Shillong on transit remand earlier on Wednesday. As the convoy carrying the accused arrived at the court premises, a heavy police presence was in place to control the swelling crowd of onlookers and media personnel eager to catch a glimpse of the high-profile case.

Also Read: Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Assam: New DCs, GMC Commissioner Appointed

Also Watch: