Assam Government Reshuffles SSPs Across Nine Districts Ahead of Assembly Elections

The Assam state government has ordered a reshuffle of police officers at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) level across nine districts, in a move that comes ahead of the announcement of general elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly.
The transfers affect a significant stretch of the state, spanning both the Brahmaputra and Barak valley regions.
The SSP-level reshuffle covers the following districts: Sivasagar, South Salmara, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Bajali, Darrang, Nagaon, and Kamrup.
Officers posted in these districts have been transferred and assigned to other locations, though the government has not yet officially detailed the specific new postings.
Also Read: Assam: Darrang SSP addresses female students on child rights