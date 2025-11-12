Assam government shuffles IAS and ACS officers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has shuffled its IAS and ACS officers. The Department of Personnel issued several notifications to this effect.

Mukesh Ch. Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development, Welfare of Bodoland Department and Transport Department (addl), is relieved from the charges of Additional Chief Secretary, Welfare of Bodoland Department and Transport Department. Mukesh Ch. Sahu is also posted as Principal Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar, as an additional charge.

Akash Deep, IAS, Principal Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar, is transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Transport and Welfare of Bodoland Departments.

On his services being withdrawn from the Welfare of Bodoland Department, Amarjyoti Barman, ACS, Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar, is transferred and directed to report to the Personnel Department immediately for further posting.

On his services being withdrawn from the Welfare of Bodoland Department, Rintu Chandra Boro, ACS, Joint Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar, is transferred and directed to report to the Personnel Department for further posting.

On his services being withdrawn from the Welfare of Bodoland Department, Bhaskar Jyoti Rajbongshi, ACS, Joint Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar, is transferred and directed to report to the Personnel Department immediately for further posting.

Karabi Saikia Karan, ACS, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Sonitpur, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Darrang.

