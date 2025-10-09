Top Headlines

Assam: IAS Post Redesignated to Assistant District Commissioner

Assam government, vide a notification dated Oct 7, 2025, has decided to rename/redesignate the post of ‘Assistant Commissioner’ as ‘Assistant District Commissioner’
Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government, vide a notification dated Oct 7, 2025, has decided to rename/redesignate the post of ‘Assistant Commissioner’ as ‘Assistant District Commissioner’ in respect of the officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) undergoing probation, who are initially posted in the districts during the period of their district training/field posting. It is further stated that this redesignation shall apply uniformly to all IAS probationers posted in the districts of Assam with immediate effect.

