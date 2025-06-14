Assam Government Shuffles Three Senior Police Officers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government shuffled some of the senior superintendents of police today. According to a notification issued today, Senior Superintendent of Police (Organised Crime), CID, Amitava Sinha is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi, with immediate effect. Hailakandi Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, on the other hand, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, with immediate effect. Dhubri Senior Superintendent of Police Navin Singh is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (Organised Crime), CID, with immediate effect.

