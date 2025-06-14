Top Headlines

Assam Government Shuffles Three Senior Police Officers

Assam govt reshuffles top cops: Amitava Sinha to Hailakandi, Leena Doley to Dhubri, and Navin Singh to CID (Organised Crime).
senior SPs
Published on

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government shuffled some of the senior superintendents of police today. According to a notification issued today, Senior Superintendent of Police (Organised Crime), CID, Amitava Sinha is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi, with immediate effect. Hailakandi Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, on the other hand, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, with immediate effect. Dhubri Senior Superintendent of Police Navin Singh is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (Organised Crime), CID, with immediate effect.

Also Read: A handful of almonds daily can help you fight metabolic syndrome: Study

Also Watch:

Assam government shuffled
senior SPs

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com