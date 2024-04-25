Assam government suspended two ACS officers in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For availing unauthorized leave, the state government has suspended two ACS officers with immediate effect under Rule 6(1)(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964. The two suspended officers are Jharnajyoti Patgiri and Pinky Dutta.

In this regard, the Personnel (A) Department issued official notifications after examining the merits, or rather the ‘demerits’ of both cases separately.

According to the first notification, Jharnajyoti Patgiri, ACS (DR-2016), was transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Biswanath dated February 5, 2024. However, she did not join her new place of posting in Biswanath as Additional District Commissioner till date and has been on unauthorized leave since February 6, 2024, a day after the transfer order was issued.

The Assam government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place the said Jharnajyoti Patgiri under suspension with immediate effect ‘in the interest of public service’.

Now, pending the drawing of departmental proceedings against Jharnajyoti Patgiri, ACS, she has been placed under suspension from service under Rule 6(1)(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

In the second case, Pinky Dutta, ACS (DR-2016), was transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Hailakandi, vide Government Order dated December 9, 2023. However, she also did not join her new place of posting in Hailakandi as ADC till date and has been on unauthorized leave since December 21, 2023, a few days after the transfer order was issued by the state government.

Now, the state government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place Pinky Dutta under suspension ‘in the interest of public service’.

In her case also, pending the initiation of departmental proceedings against her, Pinky Dutta has been placed under suspension from service under Rule 6(1)(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, with immediate effect.

