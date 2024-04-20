Assam Governor asks IAS and ACS probationers to imbibe spirit of public service

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with a group of IAS and ACS probationary officers at Raj Bhavan today and asked them to imbibe the ‘spirit of public service’ to serve the people and society in the Amrit Kaal.

The governor said that in a welfare society like India, the taxes paid by the citizens help the country create infrastructure. From schools to hospitals, everything is constructed with the taxpayer’s money. Therefore, public servants have a responsibility towards the people of society. He asked them to be dedicated to the cause of the public and render their services to strengthen the edifice of a welfare society. He also asked them to contribute to the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The governor also said that the parents and teachers of the officers have shed their sweats to raise them to the position they are in at present. Therefore, they have a duty towards them as well. He also asked the officers to remember their cooperation and act accordingly for the betterment of the society and every individual in it.

Governor Kataria also said that a person is always recognised by their work. So the officers should be a model in their respective fields. He said, “I am confident that you will work with complete honesty for the development of the country and the people.” The governor expressed happiness that out of the 6 IAS probationary officers present in Raj Bhavan, four are girls, while among the 83 ACS probationary officers, 32 are girls. He said that the country has started recognizing the capabilities of girls and their worth.

Responding to a question on the vision of making a developed India during Amrit Kaal, the Governor said that the vision of a developed India as envisioned will be achieved by making a self-reliant India. And to make India self-reliant, everybody has to work to strengthen the spirit of service for society.

It may be mentioned that six members of the IAS probationers of the 2023 batch and 83 members of the ACS probationers of the 2024 batch attended the interactive programme.

The programme was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary SS Meenakshi Sundaram, Additional Director, Training, Rituparna Chakraborty, Joint Director, Monuranjan Payeng, Joint Director, Training Manali Jain, Deputy Director, Training L.N. Thakur, and officers of Raj Bhavan, a press release said.

