Assam Government to confer Srimanta Sankardev, 2023 Award to Sonal Mansingh

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has decided to confer the Srimanta Sankardev Award 2023 to Padhma Bhusan Sonal Mansingh. She is a classical dancer and guru in Bharatanatyam and Odissi dancing styles. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this award had been instituted during the AGP regime in 1986. Originally, it was an annual award, but the Congress government in 2008 made it an award to be given away every three years, he said.

