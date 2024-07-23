Bikash Sarma of Asomiya Pratidin Wins Green Journalism Award-2024 from Srimanta Sankardev Foundation

GOLAGHAT: The “Green Journalism Award-2024” has been awarded to senior journalist of Asomiya Pratidin Newspaper of Golaghat Bikash Sarma. This award will be given by Srimanta Sankardev Foundation, Golaghat.

Bikash Sarma is a senior journalist who has been contributing to nature conservation since childhood. He won the first prize in the Late Nagendra Nath Goswami Memorial Children’s Novel Competition (1995-96) organized by the Golaghat Zilla Sahitya Sabha for his realistic novel “Nambarat Raju Nitu and Chand”.

The members of Srimanta Sankardev Foundation, Golaghat decided to award him with the most prestigious “Green Journalism Award-2024” for his noble contribution for wildlife and nature at his residence in Old Amolapatty, Golaghat on July 26. The president of Srimanta Sankardev Foundation, Golaghat Suvansu Bora, urged the citizens to join during the award ceremony at his residence.

