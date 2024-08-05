Assam Government to construct 77 rural roads costing Rs 350 crore under PMGSY-III

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government is going to construct 77 rural roads with an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore under the PMGSY-III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III).

The state government has developed several rural roads under PMGSY-I and PMGSY-II under the guidance of the central government. Recently, the Ministry of Rural Development approved the construction of several rural roads under PMGSY-III in Assam for the financial year 2024–25.

In Assam, the state PWD executes road projects under the PMGSY. According to a source in the PWD (Border Roads), the newly approved 77 rural roads in the state have a cumulative length of 552.638 km, including 14 bridges. PWD has already invited bids for the construction of the roads. The newly approved rural roads are in 20 districts: Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Nalbari, Nagaon, Sivasar, and Sonitpur.

The contractors who will get the projects will have to maintain the roads for five years.

The projects under PMGSY-III will have a transformative impact on the northeastern region, contributing to its growth and prosperity and cementing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

Also Read: Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,729 crore for Guwahati Ring Road Project (sentinelassam.com)