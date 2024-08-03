Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,729 crore for Guwahati Ring Road Project

Guwahati: The Union Cabinet today approved the Rs 5,729 crore Guwahati Ring Road Project, which will also include upgrading of the existing Guwahati bypass.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this on his X handle, saying, “Excellent news...As the Union Cabinet approves the Rs 5,729 cr Guwahati Ring Road Project. Assam places on record its deepest appreciattion to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Union Minister @nitin_gadkari ji for this transformative effort”.

The 121-km Guwahati Ring Road will be developed in Build Operate Toll (BOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs. 5,729 Crore in three sections viz., 4-lane Access-Controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass (56 km), widening of the existing 4-lane bypass on NH 27 to 6 lanes (8 km), and improvement of existing bypass on NH 27 (58 km). A major bridge over river Brahmaputra will also be constructed as a part of the project. The Guwahati Ring Road will provide seamless connectivity to long-distance traffic plying on National Highway 27 (the East West Corridor), which is the gateway to North East Region of the country.

The Ring Road will ease congestion on major National Highways around Guwahati, connecting major cities and towns in the region - Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, Jorhat, Tezpur, Jogigopha, and Barpeta.

