Assam Government to Frame SOP for Sustainable Wildlife Conflict Mitigation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has initiated a comprehensive consultative process to develop a scientific and sustainable strategy to address the issue of human-wildlife conflict across the state, with particular focus on human-elephant conflict and the increasing monkey menace in several districts.

State Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Jayanta Mallabaruah, stated this while briefing the media after a meeting with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) at the Assam Legislative Assembly campus in Dispur.

The meeting between MLAs, senior officials of the Forest Department and other stakeholders deliberated on practical and long-term measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict while ensuring ecological conservation. The Minister said the discussions focused on identifying region-specific interventions, strengthening coordination among stakeholders and preparing a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide future action.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, while highlighting the seriousness of human-elephant conflict in Assam, said nearly 150 people lose their lives every year due to encounters with elephants. Besides the tragic loss of human lives, elephants also cause extensive damage to agricultural crops and livelihoods across several parts of the state. He said that both immediate and long-term measures would be required to effectively address the challenge.

He further stated that the long-term solution lies in increasing forest cover through afforestation and creating suitable habitats for elephants. The government is exploring the identification of appropriate areas for dedicated plantations and the cultivation of tree species that provide natural food sources for elephants, thereby reducing their dependence on agricultural fields and human settlements.

As part of a scientific approach to mitigate the conflict, the state has been divided into different elephant management zones based on elephant populations and movement patterns, rather than administrative boundaries. Separate consultations will now be held in each zone involving local MLAs, subject experts and Forest Department officials to identify the most appropriate interventions for the respective regions.

The Minister said these consultations would help determine where solar fencing, bio-fencing and habitat improvement measures are most suitable. He said that indiscriminate installation of solar fencing often diverts elephants from one locality to another without solving the larger problem. The government, therefore, intends to adopt a scientific, evidence-based approach to conflict mitigation through area-specific planning.

The participants at the meeting also discussed afforestation activities in mission mode with the support of various organisations like Forest Battalions, the Armed Forces and other institutions. While acknowledging that plantation activities can be carried out extensively in accessible areas, Jayanta Mallabaruah said the option of aerial seeding may also be explored in difficult terrains where conventional plantation is not feasible.

The Minister also acknowledged that valuable suggestions were received during the meeting and that all stakeholders have been requested to submit additional written recommendations by July 20 or 21. Based on these inputs, the Forest Department proposes to prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by July 22, incorporating both short-term and long-term strategies for addressing human-wildlife conflict.

The issue of monkey menace also featured prominently during the discussions. Minister Mallabaruah said the government is examining multiple options, including planting fruit-bearing trees and examining the feasibility of scientifically conducted sterilisation programmes.

The Minister noted that implementation of the sterilisation programmes would require specialised veterinary teams, trained personnel, mobile units, operation theatre facilities, equipment, vehicles and coordinated support from both the Forest and Veterinary departments.

The Minister further informed that the government is simultaneously working towards improving the delivery of compensation to victims of human-wildlife conflict.

Under the proposed mechanism, compensation for crop damage would be processed more expeditiously, while in cases involving loss of human life due to attacks by wild animals like elephants and tigers, efforts are being made to ensure that eligible compensation is released within the shortest possible time after verification.

The Minister also said that the Rapid Response Teams functioning across the state are also being reviewed to enhance their effectiveness and strengthen their response capabilities.

"The government is committed to adopting a scientific, participatory and sustainable approach to address human-wildlife conflict. The SOP being prepared will provide a comprehensive framework for future action and ensure that interventions are both effective and environmentally responsible," the Minister added.

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