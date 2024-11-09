Assam Government to Honor Freedom Fighter Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya with Statue in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Government today announced its decision to erect a statue of Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya, a pioneering leader of the Gorkha community of Assam and a dedicated freedom fighter, at a prominent place in Guwahati in his honour. In this regard, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to select an appropriate and prominent site in Guwahati for the erection of the statue. Dr. Sarma also instructed that discussions be held with the family of the esteemed freedom fighter during the planning stages to ensure the project aligns with their perspectives. Once the location and design are finalized, the Chief Minister directed the CEO to initiate the statue’s erection and provide updates on its progress.

