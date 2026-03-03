Assam Government Transfers 17 ACS Officers in Major Reshuffle

Manali Jain, currently serving as Secretary at the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Home & Political Department.

Kabita Kakoti Konwar, Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Biswanath, moves to Co-District Commissioner of Behali, Biswanath.

Debahuti Bora, ADC Nagaon, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs.

Jonti Deka, ADC Tamulpur, has been transferred as ADC Kamrup (Metropolitan).