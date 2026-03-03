Assam Government Transfers 17 ACS Officers in Major Reshuffle

The Assam government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 17 officers from the Assam Civil Service (ACS), reassigning them across districts and state departments. The Department of Personnel issued two separate notifications in this regard.
Manali Jain, currently serving as Secretary at the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Home & Political Department.
Kabita Kakoti Konwar, Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Biswanath, moves to Co-District Commissioner of Behali, Biswanath.
Debahuti Bora, ADC Nagaon, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs.
Jonti Deka, ADC Tamulpur, has been transferred as ADC Kamrup (Metropolitan).
Several postings partially modify an earlier notification dated February 22, 2026:
Sudeep Nath, ADC Nagaon, moves to ADC Nalbari.
Minerva Devi Arambam, ADC Nalbari, is transferred to ADC Hailakandi.
Dr. Jiwan Krishna Goswami, Co-District Commissioner, Jalukbari (Kamrup Metro), takes over as Secretary of GMDA — filling the vacancy left by Manali Jain.
Apurba Kumar Nath, Co-District Commissioner, Dhakuakhana (Lakhimpur), moves to Co-District Commissioner, Jalukbari, Kamrup (M).
Jintu Borah, ADC Golaghat, has been posted as ADC Tinsukia.
Prabhat Pegu, Co-District Commissioner, Behali (Biswanath), moves to Co-District Commissioner, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur.
Dipankar Barman, ADC Barpeta and in-charge Circle Officer of Sarthebari Revenue Circle, is transferred to ADC Nagaon and relieved of his additional charge.
Pallab Jyoti Nath, Deputy Secretary in the Soil Conservation Department, is posted as ADC Barpeta.
Mayur Pankhi Borah, ADC Nagaon and in-charge Circle Officer of Samaguri Revenue Circle, moves to ADC Tamulpur and is relieved of her additional charge.
Mridul Boro, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, is transferred as ADC Nagaon.
Saurav Kumar Das has been posted as ADC Chirang.
Nayan Moni Dutta, Assistant Commissioner, Dhemaji, moves to Assistant Commissioner, Cachar.
Kabyashree Dihingia, Assistant Commissioner at Naduar Co-District, Sonitpur, takes over as Assistant Commissioner, Dhemaji.
Saibar Rahman, ADC West Karbi Anglong, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Science & Technology.
