Assam Government Unveils Mission e-Jorip to Digitally Resurvey Cadastral Villages

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government is set to introduce the e-Jorip Portal to enable real-time survey operations and land record management of cadastral villages in the state.

As per the direction of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department is shortly going to introduce this technology-driven system.

Department sources revealed that a proposal has been made to undertake an ambitious initiative titled Mission e-Jorip for the resurvey of all cadastral villages across Assam through a modern and technology-driven approach. Under this project, advanced survey instruments such as Global Navigation Satellite System/Real-Time Kinematic (GNSS/RTK) Rovers shall be adopted to ensure faster, more accurate and transparent surveys, along with the preparation of updated cadastral maps and Records of Rights.

To support this transformative initiative, the government is developing the e-Jorip Portal, an end-to-end digital survey platform integrated with Dharitree/ILRMS for real-time survey operations and land record management. The platform will enable digital field surveys, real-time map generation, automated quality checks, citizen verification and seamless integration of survey data with land records. Project e-Jorip marks a major step towards building a modern, transparent and technology-enabled land administration system across Assam.

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