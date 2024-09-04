Assam: No Taboo for College Students to Join Political Parties, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is of the opinion that there is no taboo for a college or university student to be a member of any political party.

Launching the membership drive of the BJP today, the Chief Minister said, “A question continues to haunt people’s minds if college or university students can become active members of any political party. I feel that a student attains the right to be a member of any political party as and when he gets voting rights. Keeping that in mind, the BJP aims to rope in youths of the age group 18-25 years in its membership drive. A youth today will be a leader tomorrow.”

“I joined the BJP nine years ago, and today I renewed my membership in the party. The BJP is a party that has no tradition of family dynasty. No president of the party has the repeat of two successive generations. The distinctive feature is that the top leaders of this party have been from the grassroots level. Unlike the Congress, there’s no paraivarbad in the BJP. The strength of the party lies with its workers. A strong foundation has been laid so that this party can never go to any particular family’s hand. Parents’ identity is a non-entity in the BJP for being a leader in the party. The self-confidence of workers is all that the party takes into consideration,” he said.

State BJP president, Bhabesh Kalita, who was also present at the event, said, “This membership drive is a festival. Workers from all over the country and the state are participating in it. Our target in Assam is to make 60 lakh members by 2025.”

Launching the membership drive of the party yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Students of the age group 18-20 do not know what the situation was 10/11 years ago. They’ve seen a new Hindustan, and for this, their dreams also start from here, and then our responsibility increases. Isn’t it our responsibility to target the entire generation of 18–25 years old and connect them with the BJP through a plan so that they too come to know how many bad days their parents have seen?”

