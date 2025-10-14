Assam Government withdraws 2021 order placing DCs under BTC control

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government withdrew its earlier notification issued on January 19, 2021, that had placed the services of deputy commissioners (DCs) in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas under the partial control of the BTC authority for developmental activities.

The latest order issued by the Department of Personnel (A) withdrew the former notification issued on January 19, 2021, with immediate effect and will remain suspended until further orders.

The 2021 notification had partially placed the deputy commissioners of BTC districts under the administrative purview of the BTC for execution and monitoring of development works. It also required the Principal Secretary of the BTC to submit annual performance reports of the DCs to the state's Personnel Department.

The withdrawal of the order marks a return of full administrative control of Deputy Commissioners (now district commissioners) in BTC districts-Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri-to the Assam Government, thereby centralising oversight of developmental functions that were earlier shared with the BTC authority.

The Personnel Department's latest notification states that the decision has been taken "in the interest of public service and after careful consideration and examination."

