Assam: Hagrama Mohilary begins action in BTC against non-elected chairmen

KOKRAJHAR: Soon after the end of the oath of office and secrecy of MCLAs of the 5th BTCLA on October 9, Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary has started action over non-elected chairmen of boards and committees engaged by previous regime.

On behalf of Mohilary, the chief whip of the BPF Legislature Party of BTCLA, Derhasat Basumatary, on Thursday made it clear that the new government in the council led by Hagrama Mohilary would suspend all the chairmen of VCDC, TCLCC, Municipal Boards, town committees, Central Selection Board and other organizations with immediate effect aiming to bring elected chairmen as soon as possible.

The Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, as desired by the Chief of BTC, issued an order on Thursday that all non-statutory/non-elected/adhoc organizations, boards, and committees have ceased to exist from immediate effect. He said that the conceded Secretary of the department would issue separate notifications with respect to the bodies as mentioned above immediately.

Since the beginning of BTC and formation of VCDC, TCLCC, and other committees in 2005, no election was ever held for the chairmen of VCDC, TCLCC, and other Boards but the ruling parties selected their party affiliates directly and there was no permanent office for 420 VCDCs in BTC but during its tenure, the Pramod Boro-led council government had constructed VCDC offices to ensure smooth running of these grassroot-level administrations. The Secretaries of the 420 VCDCs were appointed by the Boro-led council government couple of months back.

