Assam government’s focus now on skilling with general education

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Along with general education, the thrust is now on skill education in the education system of the state. It is now felt that knowledge and skill should go together to enable the students to face real-world challenges.

The Assam government is now planning to integrate skill courses into higher education in the arts, science, and commerce streams. Vocational courses in schools will be on the way out after this move by the state government. Already, the government is introducing AI and Computer Science at the school level.

It is being seen that general education in the arts, science, and commerce streams has only led to more unemployment, and lakhs of students are jobless after passing out. So, it is now felt that imparting skills at the college level will enable the students to start something on their own after graduation. The government has, therefore, decided that general education and skill training should go hand-in hand.

Moreover, industrialization is making fast inroads into the state's economy, and the government wants the students to be prepared beforehand to take up jobs in the industries slated to make their presence felt in the state soon.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu appreciated the higher education department for unveiling the opportunities of the semiconductor industry in Assam by hosting a workshop on non-STEM education aligned with industry and academia as per New Education Policy 2020 and the Electronic Sector Skill Council at Gauhati University. Pegu also said, "Glad to witness the large participation of universities and colleges and brainstorming on integrating skills with general education."

Sources said that skill development classes were initiated through the Tata Centre of Excellence in Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Chirang polytechnics. An MoU has been signed with Larsen & Toubro for conducting training sessions with state-of-the-art technology in demand-driven trades like construction skills. The education department has envisaged at least one ITI in every block of the state by 2026. They further said Assam is committed to technology integration in education, with ICT Labs Smart classrooms and tele-education initiatives reaching thousands of schools.

