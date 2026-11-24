A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said the xatras and namghars established by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and his revered disciples are not just centres of worship, but vital institutions of Assam's social, cultural and democratic life.

Addressing the 'All Assam Satra and Namghar Samaroh' at Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia Auditorium, Puranigudam, in Nagaon district on Monday, the Governor described the occasion as a celebration of Assam's rich guru tradition, spiritual consciousness and cultural identity.

He also referred to the Ek Sarana Nama Dharma movement propagated by Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhavdev, noting that its ideals of unity, equality and devotion continue to inspire generations even today.

He also highlighted the significance of Borgeet, Sattriya dance, Ankiya Naat and Khol-Taal as distinctive expressions of Assam's cultural identity, stating that the recognition of Sattriya as India's eighth classical dance form was a matter of immense pride for the state.

Expressing his admiration for Borgeet, Sattriya dance and traditional Khol performances presented on the occasion, he said he felt blessed to be present on the sacred land of Nagaon, sanctified by the footsteps of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi' (development along with heritage) view, the Governor highlighted the transformation of Bordowa Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, into a world-class spiritual, cultural and tourism destination.

He also appreciated the state government's commitment to protecting satra lands and ensuring their overall development.

Stressing preserving cultural roots while embracing modernity, the Governor urged the youth to actively participate in Namghar activities, learn Borgeet and Sattriya art forms, and use digital platforms and research to take the humanistic teachings of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev to a global audience.

He lauded All Assam Satra Mahasabha's efforts to connect students, from primary to postgraduate levels, with Assam's cultural heritage through seminars and workshops, congratulating the Mahasabha for organising the programme and expressed hope that such initiatives would further strengthen peace, harmony and cultural consciousness in Assam.

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