Assam: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Ramrai Kutir BOP in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today visited Ramrai Kutir Border Outpost (BoP) along the India-Bangladesh border and talked to the Border Security Force personnel deployed there.

Governor Acharya, upon reaching the border outpost at Ramrai Kutir Satrasal, which is incidentally the last village of Indian territory in Dhubri district, interacted with the Border Security Force personnel deployed there. As a protocol and goodwill gesture, the governor also greeted the BSF personnel on duty at the 1001 border pillar.

This is the first visit of Acharya after he became Assam Governor.

Addressing the BSF jawans at a Sainik Sammelan, Governor Acharya lauded their dedication to safeguarding the nation’s frontier. He commended their bravery and fortitude and stated, “The profound commitment with which our jawans are serving the nation and guarding its borders is truly exemplary. They are our first line of defence, ensuring the safety and security of every citizen and maintaining the territorial integrity of the nation.”.

Heaping his words of appreciation for the lady jawans deployed for border protection, Governor Acharya addressed them as “incarnations of the goddess.” He hailed their zeal and dedication in protecting the borders. He said that standing shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in serving the nation with valour and determination is a source of inspiration for the younger generation. Governor Acharya, expressing his deep gratitude to the Jawans, said that their tireless dedication and constant vigilance led to fortifying national security. He also planted a sapling at the Ramrai Kutir BoP.

The Governor, as a part of his border visit, also spent time with the residents of Ramrai Kutir village and took part in an interactive session held at Satrasal Higher Secondary Vidyapeeth. Addressing the villagers, Governor Acharya said that though Ramrai Kutir village is the last village of Indian territory bordering Bangladesh in Dhubri district, it should be regarded as the first village. He said that for any contingency, the villagers will be the first ones to respond. Moreover, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers the border villages as the first village of the country, the Governor informed about the all-round development initiatives of the government to bring about holistic development of the frontier village, ensuring that no area is left behind in the development journey of the nation.

The governor also emphasised that his visit was aimed at understanding their lives, identifying their problems, and resolving them. He reiterated that the villagers deserve access to all basic facilities, including quality education, healthcare facilities, proper road connectivity, etc. He assured them that the government is initiating all steps for their welfare and development. The governor also highlighted the role of the catalyst played by the villagers in ensuring border security.

The governor presented the villagers with mementos depicting the national flag. The governor also interacted with the students on issues related to their education and personal growth. District Commissioner Dhubri Dibakar Nath, SP Dhubri Navin Singh, and a host of other dignitaries were present during the visit, a press release said.

