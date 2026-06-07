Assam Governor Revives ‘Sneha Milan’, Hosts CM Sarma and Council of Ministers at Lok Bhavan

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hosted Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with the Members of the State Council of Ministers over an interaction named ‘Sneha Milan’ at Lok Bhavan here today.

As a part of the interaction with the Chief Minister and the other Council of Ministers, Governor Shri Acharya exchanged views on issues of public importance and reaffirmed the collective commitment to peace, progress, prosperity, and inclusive development of Assam.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Members of the Council of Ministers expressed their gratitude to the Governor for hosting the interaction and reiterated their commitment to working tirelessly for the development of Assam and the well-being of its people.

It may be noted that Lok Bhavan (erstwhile Raj Bhavan) used to host the new Council of Ministers after their swearing in. The practice was discontinued in the wake of Covid pandemic. However, this time at the special instance of Governor Acharya the practice has been revived. The programme included a commemorative group photograph. said a press release.

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