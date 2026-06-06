Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya plants saplings on World Environment Day

GUWAHATI: Joining the nationwide observance of World Environment Day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya planted saplings at Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati today, reflecting his commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. On the occasion, Governor Acharya urged citizens to actively contribute to increasing green cover and protecting the environment for the well-being of present and future generations. Referring to this year’s theme, “Inspired by Nature for Climate, for Future”, he emphasized that safeguarding nature is essential for addressing climate challenges and ensuring a sustainable future, stated a press release.

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