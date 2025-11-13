Assam Govt and JSW Group Sign MoU to Build Heritage Museum in Guwahati Featuring Vrindavani Vastra

Guwahati: The Assam government has partnered with the JSW Group to establish a world-class heritage museum in Khanapara, Guwahati, marking a major step towards preserving and promoting the state’s rich art and cultural legacy.

According to an official statement issued on November 11, the museum will be built on a 45,000-square-foot site at the sericulture farm in Khanapara. The state government has allotted the land for the project, while the JSW Group will undertake the entire funding and construction of the facility.

The upcoming museum aims to become a hub for cultural exchange by hosting national and international artefacts, travelling exhibitions, and heritage showcases. Its inaugural exhibition will feature the Vrindavani Vastra, the 17th-century devotional textile created under the spiritual guidance of Srimanta Sankardev, which is currently preserved at the British Museum in London.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed that the project would be a source of great pride for Assam. “The museum will not only bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra home but also provide a world-class facility to showcase Assamese art, history, and heritage alongside global cultural exhibits,” he said.

Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation, said the group is honoured to support Assam in creating a space that celebrates India’s cultural heritage. “This museum will stand as a testament to our shared history and artistic devotion. We believe in the power of art and culture to inspire communities,” she remarked.

The museum will include advanced climate control and security systems to ensure the preservation of artefacts. Once completed, it is expected to become one of the most prominent cultural centres in the Northeast, connecting Assam’s heritage with the world.