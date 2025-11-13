Opposition Unites in Assam: Coalition Aims to Dethrone BJP in 2026

Guwahati: In Assam, the Congress party has formed a coalition with seven other parties to contest the 2026 Assembly elections as a united opposition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This alliance includes the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Anchalik Gana Morcha, CPI (Marxist-Leninist), and the All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference.

Known as the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, the coalition seeks to present a credible alternative to the BJP-led administration headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The parties have come together citing concerns over governance and allegations of corruption within the current government.

The alliance has agreed to a common minimum programme and will coordinate their campaign efforts, including seat-sharing arrangements, to consolidate anti-BJP votes across Assam’s diverse population. Public engagement activities, including cultural programmes, are planned to strengthen voter outreach ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh, the All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Assam, said the opposition forces have decided to remove Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from power in the 2026 State polls.

This joint effort marks a strategic challenge to the BJP’s dominance in Assam, aiming to harness collective strength against the incumbent government. The upcoming elections are poised to be a crucial battle in the state’s political landscape.