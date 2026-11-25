STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Even as the issue of diversion of forest land for non-forest uses in Assam and other parts of the country is increasingly causing friction between activists and the government, another proposed diversion of 190.7 hectare (ha) of proposed reserve forest land in West Karbi Anglong district for a power project is likely to rile environmentalists further.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has proposed diversion of 190.7 ha of reserved forests land for constructing a 1,300 mw off-stream closed-loop hydroelectric energy storage facility in Hamren Forest Division, requiring an extensive transmission network.

And sources confirmed that the Government of India has in principle accorded approval to the proposed diversion.

A meeting of Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) held in New Delhi recently discussed the APDCL proposal, before giving its nod with some conditions.

As per decision support system (DSS) examination of the proposed forest land, out of the total proposed forest area, 3.27 ha falls under very dense forest class, 94.07 ha falls under moderately dense forest class, 64.41 ha falls under open forest class.

The proposal requires felling of 3,940 trees and 2,66,300 bamboo poles from 50 different species.

After detailed discussion and deliberation with the deputy inspector general of forests (DIGF) of MoEFCC, Shillong and nodal officer, Government of Assam, the committee observed that project will facilitate the integration of renewable energy and reduce dependence on conventional sources of power besides contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

The committee decided to recommend the proposal for grant of Stage-I/in-principle approval under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 for diversion of 190.7 ha of reserved forest land in favour of APDCL for construction of the project in Hamren Forest Division, subject to fulfilment of some general, standard and additional conditions.

Accordingly, the state government shall prepare a site-specific Wildlife Management Plan in consultation with the chief wildlife warden (CWLW), as recommended by the nodal officer and DIGF, incorporating appropriate measures for wildlife conservation and habitat protection in and around the proposed project area. The plan shall be submitted to the MoEFCC along with the compliance report.

The state government shall also prepare a Catchment Area Treatment (CAT) Plan for the project's catchment area and submit the approved plan to the ministry along with compliance with the Stage-I approval conditions. The cost of implementing the CAT Plan shall be borne by the APDCL and the funds shall be deposited into the designated CAMPA account through the online payment module available on PARIVESH.

As the area is prone to soil erosion, a Soil and Moisture Conservation Plan duly approved by the competent authority shall be submitted and implemented at the project cost of the APDCL.

Further, the APDCL shall ensure that for initial reservoir filling, water shall be drawn during the monsoon season, when the river flow is at its maximum.

The APDCL shall also implement appropriate water conservation, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge measures to augment local water resources, improve water retention and ensure sustained water availability during the lean season, while minimising pressure on existing water sources.

The approved dam design and all applicable dam safety standards, requirements and conditions shall be strictly adhered to throughout the construction and post-construction phases.

And the proposed muck dumping locations shall be restored by implementing proper restoration plan with biological and engineering measures after completion of dumping activity.

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