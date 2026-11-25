STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has issued notice to the commissioner and secretary to the Governor of Assam over two Bills passed by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and pending before the Governor for a very long time.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Kaushik Goswami issued the notice, with the directive to respond to the petition by the next date of hearing, which has been fixed as January 25, 2027.

The petition has sought intervention of the court regarding Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (Conduct of Election Rules) Bill No.1/2019 and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business) Bill No.1/2020, both of which are still lying with the Governor of Assam for a very long time.

The contention of the petitioners is that very surprisingly those Bills have neither been assented to nor any objection has been raised, nor such Bills have been reserved for consideration of the President of India. the Bills have also not yet been returned with any recommendation either.

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