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Court Prepares to Summon 10 Singapore-Based Assamese Expatriates in Ongoing Zubeen Garg Case

The court is expected to direct the people to appear before it as part of the legal proceedings currently underway
Zubeen Garg
Court Prepares to Summon 10 Singapore-Based Assamese Expatriates in Ongoing Zubeen Garg Case
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Guwahati: The fast-track court in Guwahati is preparing to issue summons to 10 Assamese expatriates based in Singapore in connection with the ongoing case involving singer Zubeen Garg, .

The court is expected to direct the  people to appear before it as part of the legal proceedings currently underway. The summons are being issued to facilitate further examination of matters related to the case.

As per available information, the expatriates, who are currently residing in Singapore, will be required to appear before the court in Guwahati on the dates specified in the summons. The move marks a significant development in the proceedings, as the court continues to gather evidence and record statements from individuals believed to be relevant to the case.

Court or Assam Police have not yet disclosed  when they will be summoned. The case remains under judicial consideration, and further developments are expected as the legal process continues. Additional information is awaited from the court regarding the next stage of the proceedings.

Also Read- Student Creates Stunning Portrait of Zubeen Garg Using Lyrics from Nearly 1,000 Songs

Singapore
Law and order
Zubeen case 
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