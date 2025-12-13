Assam Govt Grants Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia to Families of Anjaw Victims

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government announced ex gratia amounting to Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased workers who had been killed in an accident in the Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh. All the deceased workers were from the Tinsukia district. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today met the family members of the deceased workers. He condoled the death of the workers. Following an instruction from the Chief Minister, while Industries Minister Bimal Borah and MLA Sanjay Kishan rushed to the accident site, ministers Keshab Mahanta, Atul Bora and MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury met the bereaved family members.

