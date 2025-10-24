Assam Govt Issues SOP for ‘Zubeen Kshetra’ in Sonapur

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on October 23 for ‘Zubeen Kshetra,’ the cremation ground of late legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, to maintain peace and sanctity at the site.

According to the directive issued by Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Sattawan, IAS, the site will remain open daily from 6 AM to 10 PM, and no visitors will be allowed beyond these hours.

The order also prohibits entry of individuals under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants and bans the consumption or distribution of liquor within and around the premises.

Officials stated that the SOP was finalised after consultations with local residents and stakeholders to ensure the area remains a dignified space for fans and admirers to pay their respects to the late music icon. The guidelines will take effect immediately.