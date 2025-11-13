Assam Govt Launches Project to Translate Zikir and Jari into Seven Tribal Languages

Guwahati: In a significant cultural initiative, the Assam government is set to translate Assamese Zikir and Jari into seven major tribal languages, Karbi, Dimasa, Deuri, Bodo, Mising, Tiwa, and Rabha, to promote cultural harmony and preserve the state’s rich linguistic diversity.

The five-day translation workshop, organised by the Anundoram Borooah Institute of Language, Art and Culture (ABILAC), will begin on November 13. The initiative, undertaken under the guidance of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Committee, forms part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen research in local languages and folk traditions.

“As directed by the Assam government, the translation of Zikir and Jari into regional languages will be carried out with the participation of scholars and representatives from various Sahitya Sabhas,” said a member of the organising team. Dr. Abu Bakkar Siddique, Professor and Head of the Arabic Department at Gauhati University, will lead the academic coordination of the project.

The translation work is expected to be completed by February 2026 and submitted to the Higher Education Department by March.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass appreciated the initiative, stating, “Language carries the soul of a culture, and when one tradition reaches out to another through translation, something magical happens. This effort is not just about preserving literature but about weaving harmony through words and emotions that unite us all.”

Originally scheduled for September 25–27, the workshop was postponed following the untimely demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Zikir and Jari are traditional poetic and musical forms rooted in spiritual devotion that remain an integral part of Assam’s cultural identity, carrying timeless messages of unity, faith, and compassion.