Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar Trains 696 Teachers in Tribal and Third Languages to Promote Multilingual Education

ITANAGAR: In a major push towards multilingual education, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) here, has trained 696 teachers in tribal and third languages under the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Conducted between May 9 and August 22, the orientation programme was held in 17 batches, with each batch receiving five days of training. The initiative aimed at equipping teachers to effectively implement tribal languages in classrooms while strengthening students’ connection with their mother tongues.

Training was provided in 14 tribal languages, including Nyishi, Tagin, Galo, Apatani, Tangsa, Wancho, Aka (Hrusso), Kaman Mishmi, Taraon Mishmi, Singpho, Idu Mishmi, Adi, Tai-Khamti, and Tutsa.

The sessions were organised in collaboration with community-based organisations (CBOs), who not only facilitated the teaching of their respective languages but also added cultural insights to enrich the training.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Toko Babu, who is also the SCERT director, said the training would pave the way for effective classroom teaching of tribal languages and contribute to the preservation of indigenous languages for future generations.

