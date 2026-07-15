Assam Govt Launches Revenue Circle–LAC Coordination to Ease Public Services

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has initiated coordination between revenue circles and Assembly constituencies. The process is to reorganise villages in sync with revenue circles so that residents of a particular LAC need not have to go to another LAC for works related to revenue circles.

Making this announcement on the floor of the Assembly today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We've asked the DCs to start the exercise from tomorrow. There will be no withdrawal from any of the existing revenue circles, and if need be, we will create new revenue circles within LACs. No resident of a particular LAC will have to go to another LAC or district for revenue-related works."

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