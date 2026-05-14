Assam Govt Launches Wide-Ranging Austerity Measures to Conserve Foreign Exchange

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people of the nation to adopt cost-cutting measures to save foreign exchange (Forex), the Assam government has announced a slew of austerity measures for the coming six months.

During the next six months, the government decided not to purchase any new vehicles, bar foreign tours for government officials, including private tours, and trim the size of convoys for the governor, the chief minister, MLAs, and officers. The government will also cut the fuel cost of government vehicles by 20 per cent this year compared to that of last year. The government will only hold virtual seminars and workshops during this six-month period. The authorities will scrap most of the old vehicles of 15-20 years that guzzle fuel.

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