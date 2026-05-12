Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) congratulates new Assam government, extends support

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) has extended heartfelt congratulations and a warm welcome to the newly elected BJP-led NDA government in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been chosen to lead the government for a second term, marking the BJP-led alliance's third consecutive term in the state.

In a statement, ITSSA president Gobinda Taid and general secretary Kamalakanta Musahary expressed confidence in Dr Sarma's leadership and hoped that the new government would further accelerate Assam's overall development.

The organization said it believes the government will continue working towards fulfilling the aspirations of all tribes and communities across the state, covering both the hills and plains, as well as the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, and Upper and Lower Assam.

ITSSA also assured the new government of its full cooperation in all constructive and progressive initiatives aimed at the welfare and advancement of Assam.

The apex literary forum represents eight indigenous tribal sahitya sabhas of Assam - including the Bodo, Rabha, Mising, Tiwa, Deori, Dimasa, Karbi, and Garo.

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