Assam Govt Offers Aid to SC/OBC Students – Apply by Aug 31

The Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, Assam, invites online applications from eligible students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) through the ‘myScheme’ portal (https://www.myscheme.gov.in) for financial incentives for SC & OBC students of Assam for meritorious students securing 80 per cent or above marks in the HS exam and financial assistance for SC and OBC candidates appearing in UPSC (main) for the academic session 2024-25. The portal will remain open till August 31, 2025. For details, call 8638922415 or email assamdirectorateofwelfareofsc@gmail.com.

