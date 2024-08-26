Information: Scholarship for SC, ST & OBC Students

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is open for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students. The schedules for these scholarships from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment are: n For class-I-X pre-matric scholarships for SC students of parents or guardians engaged in unclean occupations, this portal will remain open until November 30, 2024, for them to apply.

n For Class IX-X ST students applying for pre-matric scholarships, this portal will remain open until August 31, 2024.

n For post-matric scholarship for OBC students, this scholarship will remain open until September 30, 2024, for them to apply.

n For post-matric scholarship for SC students, this portal will remain open until November 30, 2024, for them to apply.

n Pre-matric scholarship for SC students for Class IX-X; this portal will remain open until November 30, 2024, for them to apply.

(vi) For pre-matric scholarship for OBC students (IX–X), this portal will remain open until September 30, 2024.

(vi) For post-matric scholarship for ST students, this portal will remain open until October 30, 2024.

Interested students can visit the national scholarship portal at https://scholarships.gov.in.

