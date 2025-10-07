Assam Govt Opens Applications for Special Incentive Scheme for ST (Plain) Meritorious Students

Guwahati: The Assam government has invited online applications for the Special Incentive for ST (Plain) Meritorious Students for the academic year 2025-26. The initiative aims to recognize and encourage academic excellence among students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (Plain) category.
Eligible candidates can apply through the official website https://dids.assam.gov.in between September 25 and October 31, 2025.
Students meeting the following academic criteria are eligible to apply for the incentive:
• HSLC: 80% and above
• Higher Secondary (HS): 75% and above
• Graduation: 70% and above
• Post-Graduation (PG): 65% and above
The scheme continues the government’s commitment to promoting equitable access to education and supporting talented ST (Plain) students in pursuing higher studies