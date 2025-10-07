NSS Award: Two Social Workers from Assam Honoured by President of India

Top Headlines

Gauhati University volunteer and Nowgong College officer recognised for outstanding contribution to community service.
Image of the awardees from Assam for NSS Award 2025
Guwahati: Two frontrunners of social service from Assam have been conferred the My Bharat National Service Scheme (NSS) Award 2022–23 by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, October 6, in recognition of their exemplary contributions to community development and social initiatives.

The awardees Doli Choudhury, NSS volunteer from Gauhati University (GU) campus, and Dr. Bhuban Ch. Chutia, NSS Programme Officer of Nowgong College (Autonomous) were lauded for their impactful work under the guidance of Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare and Programme Coordinator, GU NSS Cell & Regional Directorate, NSS (NER).

Their dedication and consistent efforts have significantly strengthened NSS activities within their respective institutions and across the broader community, earning Assam a place of pride on the national stage.

