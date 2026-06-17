Assam Govt Orders Major IAS, ACS Reshuffle in First Move Under New Regime

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has effected its first major reshuffle of IAS and ACS officers after the formation of the new government. The Department of Personnel issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, Pankaj Chakravarty (ACS), Joint Secretary to the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, is transferred and posted as Kokrajhar District Commissioner and Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar, as an additional charge.

Dr P. Uday Praveen (IAS), District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, and Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar (additional), is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Agriculture Department and Director, Agriculture, Assam, as an additional charge.

Hemashri Hazarika (ACS), Additional Secretary to the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department.

Ratul Chandra Pathak (ACS), Additional Secretary to the Agriculture Department and Director, Agriculture, Assam, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

Nayanjyoti Bhagawati (ACS), Additional Secretary to the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs and Commissioner, Assam State Housing Board and Secretary, Jal Board (addl.), is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Agriculture Department and MD, Assam Seed Corporation Ltd, as an additional charge.

Bipul Das (ACS), Joint Secretary to the Agriculture Department & MD, Assam Seed Corporation Ltd (additional), is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Barak Valley Development Department and is attached full-time to the mini secretariat, Barak Valley, Silchar.

Monuranjan Payeng (ACS), Joint Secretary to the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Lakhimpur.

Niluram Sharma (ACS), Additional District Commissioner, Lakhimpur, is transferred and posted as Co-District Commissioner, Makum, Tinsukia.

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