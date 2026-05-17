Assam Govt Orders SEIAA, SEAC to Meet Twice a Month to Fast-Track Environmental Clearances and Clear Backlog

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To speed up the process of getting environmental clearances and to clear up backlog, the Assam government has told the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) to meet at least twice a month.

According to a notification issued by the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department of the state, both authorities will now be required to deliberate on and decide matters related to environmental clearances and other pending issues during these meetings.

The order further states that even if there are no pending matters, SEIAA and SEAC must still convene a meeting twice a month and officially record in the meeting minutes that no cases are pending.

The government said the decision has been taken in the interest of public service and to ensure faster processing of environmental clearance applications. The order has come into immediate effect.

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