Top Five Schools in Assam Celebrated for Environmental Excellence Under WWF's Mission Prakriti

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: WWF-India, in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), felicitated five top-performing schools under the ‘Mission Prakriti’ programme for the academic year 2025–26 at a ceremony held in the city.

The event took place at the State Mission Office of Samagra Shiksha, with participation from senior officials and education stakeholders. Among those present were Khanindra Das, OSD of Samagra Shiksha Assam, Dr Nirada Devi, Director of SCERT, Suranjana Senapati, Additional Secretary of the Elementary Education Department, and Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, State Director of WWF-India’s Assam and Arunachal Pradesh office.

Mission Prakriti, a student-led initiative, aimed to promote environmental sustainability in schools by focusing on themes such as biodiversity, water, waste, food and energy. Speakers at the event highlighted its role in fostering ecological awareness and encouraging students to adopt sustainable practices within their communities.

Officials noted that the programme had reached thousands of schools and students across multiple states, with significant implementation in Assam through ICT-enabled institutions across all districts. Based on performance assessments, five schools from Kamrup (Metro), Jorhat, Sonitpur, Hailakandi and Kokrajhar districts were selected as top performers.

Representatives from the winning schools received certificates, medals and mementos, while Tinsukia district was recognised for its overall performance. Several district-level officers were also honoured for their contributions to the initiative.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed emphasis on strengthening environmental education and expanding the reach of the programme across the state.

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