Assam Govt Plans Vocational Courses in Animal Husbandry for HS Schools to Boost Livestock Sector

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is exploring the possibility of introducing vocational courses in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science in selected higher secondary schools across the state to promote skill development among students and strengthen the livestock sector.

The proposal was discussed during a review meeting here on Friday to assess the implementation and progress of various development schemes undertaken by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (AH&V) Department.

The meeting was attended by AH&V additional chief secretary Kailash Chandra Samaria, Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) chairman RC Jain, AH&V director Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami and other senior officials.

Highlighting the importance of livestock farming in Assam's agricultural economy, Samaria and Goswami observed that introducing such courses would benefit a large number of young people and bring a positive transformation to the livestock sector by encouraging scientific and modern animal husbandry practices.

The meeting also assessed the latest progress of several key departmental programmes, including livestock insurance, the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, anti-rabies vaccination, integrated sample surveys, supply of essential medicines and equipment to districts, mobile veterinary services, service schedules of veterinary hospitals and animal health sub-centres, and compensation for African Swine Fever.

The AH&V director directed district veterinary officers to ensure the effective and timely implementation of all public welfare schemes. He also called upon them to motivate and extend necessary support to field-level workers so that they could remain actively engaged with farmers and provide veterinary services, artificial insemination, livestock registration and insurance facilities.

He stressed expanding district-level training programmes on animal husbandry and poultry farming, along with the promotion of improved varieties of fodder cultivation.

The meeting also discussed in detail various initiatives being implemented through the AH&V department in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, and Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

These initiatives include training programmes on dairy development, goat rearing, piggery, poultry farming, improved fodder production and artificial insemination, particularly for self-help groups.

The meeting emphasised encouraging young people to take up modern, scientific and commercially viable livestock farming as a means of generating employment and strengthening the rural economy.

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