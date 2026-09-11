Hills Farmers seek checkpoints to curb African Swine Fever spread in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's dependence on pigs brought in from outside the state has come under renewed scrutiny amid recurring outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF), with the Hills Farmers' Union staging a peaceful rally in Shillong on Thursday and urging the government to establish livestock checkpoints and examination centres to screen pigs entering the state.

The farmers said the absence of a mandatory animal-health screening mechanism at entry points, particularly along the Jorabat route, was exposing local pig herds to the risk of disease transmission and aggravating losses among farmers.

The president of the Union Commander Shangpliang alleged that pigs brought into Meghalaya from other states could be carrying the virus and called for stringent checks before their entry. It also sought government support and compensation for farmers who have lost their livestock, claiming that thousands of pigs have died in different parts of the state and that some areas have reported complete loss of pig populations.

"We suspect that the pigs brought from outside the state carry the germs of swine fever," Shangplaing said, stressing the need for a checkpoint at Jorabat and proper examination of livestock entering Meghalaya.

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