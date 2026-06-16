Assam Govt Releases Rs 204.94 Crore Under Fee Waiver Scheme, Denies Claims of Non-Payment to Colleges

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu has dismissed reports claiming that fee waiver reimbursements have not been released to colleges, describing them as “completely false, misleading and without any factual basis.”

Clarifying the government’s position, Dr Pegu said the Assam government has already released Rs 204.94 crore to educational institutions under the Fee Waiver Scheme for the academic year 2025–26. He also stated that reimbursements due for the 2024–25 academic year had been released earlier to the concerned colleges and higher education institutions.

The minister informed that a balance amount of Rs 30 crore remains pending and will be released immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Dr Pegu said the Fee Waiver Scheme continues to be a priority initiative aimed at ensuring that no eligible student is deprived of pursuing higher education due to financial constraints.

The clarification comes amid reports alleging delays in reimbursement payments to colleges, which the minister categorically denied. He maintained that the government remains committed to the successful implementation of the scheme and timely disbursement of funds to institutions.

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