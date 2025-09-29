Assam Govt Seeks Centre’s Help to Activate Legal Cooperation Pact with Singapore in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: The Assam government has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the untimely demise of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on a microblogging platform, said, “The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice.”

Under MLAT provisions, Singaporean authorities are required to share case details, extend investigative support, and cooperate in legal procedures, including the extradition of accused individuals if necessary. Officials believe this step will significantly strengthen the ongoing investigation.

Once approved, a special team from Assam will be dispatched to Singapore to coordinate with local authorities, examine case evidence, and ensure all legal options are pursued to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The move comes amid growing public demand for a transparent probe into Garg’s sudden passing, which has left millions of fans across Assam and the Northeast in grief. Widely celebrated as one of Assam’s foremost cultural ambassadors, Zubeen was not only a singer but also a composer, actor, and activist.

Chief Minister Sarma earlier assured that every possible step is being taken to ensure justice, with the state government pressing for the highest level of cooperation between India and Singapore.