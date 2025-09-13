Assam Govt to Launch ‘Sewa Saptah’ from Sept 17; Focus on Health, Greenery, Literature & Welfare

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday chaired a video conference with ministers, MLAs, and deputy commissioners (excluding those from BTR districts) to review preparations for the upcoming ‘Sewa Saptah’, a week-long initiative to be held across the state from September 17 to 23.

The campaign will feature a series of citizen-centric activities:

• Sept 17: Launch of a mega blood donation drive under the theme ‘Sewa hi Samarpan’, with 75 major camps across Assam.

• Sept 18–Oct 31: Mega health camps to begin in 11 LACs, gradually covering all constituencies.

• Sept 19: Statewide plantation drive targeting over 15 lakh seedlings in schools.

• Sept 21: Felicitation of 1,000 young writers for their literary contributions.

• Sept 22: Around 7,500 Nikshay Mitras to distribute nutrition baskets to TB patients, extending physical and emotional support.

• Sept 23: Distribution of land-related documents, including allotment certificates, pattas, and transfer deeds, to 24,688 government and non-government institutions.

The Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the Orunodoi 3.0 beneficiary certificate distribution programme, slated for September 25.

Sarma instructed officials to ensure smooth execution of every planned initiative, calling Sewa Saptah an opportunity to combine welfare, health, environment, and cultural outreach under one umbrella of service.